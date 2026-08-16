/Frozen 3 to Tangled; Disney brings back childhood to theaters - A look back at everything announced at D23 so far

Disney kicked off its three-day D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California, unveiling major announcements, first looks, and strategic updates across its upcoming theatrical and streaming slate.
During the opening showcase, the entertainment powerhouse teased upcoming developments for Avengers: Doomsday, the expanding Star Wars franchise, and the official cast lineup for the new X-Men. Attendees were also treated to the first teaser for Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, alongside initial previews of the live-action Tangled adaptation, Coco 2, Oswald, and The Bluey Movie.
Here is a breakdown of everything announced by Disney at D23:
The Incredibles franchise centres on a family of superheroes forced to conceal their extraordinary abilities due to a government ban. Despite the mandate, Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and their three children, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack, frequently team up to save the world, all while navigating the chaotic dynamics of everyday family life.
Helmed by writer-director Brad Bird, the first two instalments grossed a combined $1.8 billion at the global box office, with the 2004 original securing the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Expanding on the beloved saga, Pixar and Disney have officially announced that a third instalment, Incredibles 3, is currently in active development.
Family is the best superpower of them all. Gather yours together and see Disney and @Pixar's The Incredibles, now in select US theaters through September 14. #Disney100— Disney (@Disney) September 8, 2023
Get tickets now: https://t.co/OHCg2lrJul pic.twitter.com/EqKT2nnwy5
Disney and Square Enix have officially greenlit an original Kingdom Hearts animated series for Disney+ and Disney Channel.
Developed in close collaboration with franchise co-creator Tetsuya Nomura and the Kingdom Hearts IV development team, the upcoming series will reimagine the iconic crossover universe through a brand-new story. Featuring fresh character designs and an original narrative, the show expands upon the beloved video game franchise while celebrating the legendary characters that have entertained fans for decades.
Ready for a new adventure? An original Kingdom Hearts anime series inspired by the beloved video game franchise is coming soon to @DisneyChannel and @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/ZJMl3LS4yr— Disney (@Disney) August 15, 2026
Pixar offered an exclusive first look at its upcoming animated feature Ghost Market at D23, slating the film for a 2028 release under co-directors Trevor Jimenez and Jesse Andrews.
The preview footage introduces Kyle, a young boy struggling to adjust after being uprooted to Hawaii by his family. Walking into a dark, eerie kitchen, he discovers a freshly made bowl of warm soup in an otherwise empty room. "Hey, do you guys take Apple Pay?" he quips to the shadowy atmosphere. A subsequent FaceTime scene reveals the core premise: a story revolving around "hungry ghosts," with Kyle assuring viewers that Ghost Market offers a unique spin compared to traditional horror films.
Pixar is officially diving into the supernatural with their very first ghost movie: Ghost Market, arriving in Spring 2028! #D23 pic.twitter.com/7qhea6LurP— Pixar (@Pixar) August 15, 2026
Disney and Ludo Studio debuted the first teaser trailer for The Bluey Movie at D23, offering fans an initial look at the highly anticipated feature-length animated film ahead of its official theatrical premiere on August 6, 2027.
The brief teaser features 3D-animated renders of Bluey and her sister Bingo playing a game of "keepy uppy," enthusiastically bouncing a balloon back and forth until it touches the grass and the duo scampers off-screen.
Hooray! The all-new feature length Bluey movie is coming only to cinemas on August 6, 2027! pic.twitter.com/YUsh5b7ecj— Disney (@Disney) September 4, 2025
Disney announced the development of Zootopia 3, a surprise third instalment in the animated franchise coming less than a year after the theatrical release of Zootopia 2.
The new film will introduce avian residents to the animal metropolis, teased via footage of a single feather drifting through the city skyline. Cast members Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan are confirmed to reprise their respective roles as Judy Hopps and Gary De'Snake.
Just announced at #D23— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) August 15, 2026
The world of Zootopia is about to go to the birds…
Zootopia 3 is officially in the works! pic.twitter.com/MLnlXM1RHk
Pixar has officially announced Coco 2, the long-awaited sequel to its critically acclaimed 2017 animated hit, setting a theatrical release date for November 2029.
The follow-up centres on a teenage Miguel as he continues his musical journey while navigating a renewed conflict with the fallen icon-turned-villain Ernesto de la Cruz.
We are officially returning to the Land of the Dead in 2029 with Coco 2! Check out Miguel in the new concept art revealed at #D23. pic.twitter.com/cgN2zsRSdn— Pixar (@Pixar) August 15, 2026
Disney unveiled an exclusive first look at its upcoming live-action Tangled adaptation during D23, debuting a brief teaser featuring Teagan Croft as Rapunzel, Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, and Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel in full costume.
Hahn took the stage at the event to thank fans for casting-manifestations before introducing a video log from Croft and Manheim. The lead duo showcased filming locations across Spain, including historic monasteries and cathedrals.
The live-action Tangled is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 31, 2028.
Best day ever! Disney's live-action Tangled is coming to theaters March 31, 2028 #D23 pic.twitter.com/eFznahHzPG— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 15, 2026
Director and producer Jon Favreau unveiled his passion project Oswald at D23, announcing a three-part miniseries slated to premiere on Disney+ next year.
Centring on the original character created by Walt Disney a century ago, the project blends hand-drawn 2D animation with live-action environments in the style of Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Favreau confirmed that legendary legacy Disney animators were brought out of retirement to work on the hand-drawn elements.
The series follows the animated Oswald as he explores real-world locations, including Walt Disney’s historic Burbank office and the Disneyland theme park.
#D23 fans get a first look at Oswald, a 3 part mini-series coming to Disney+ February 2027! pic.twitter.com/xixXG8M2SX— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 15, 2026
Pixar offered a fresh look at its upcoming animated feature Gatto, revealing a March 5, 2027 theatrical release date.
Helmed by the creative team behind Luca, the Venice-set film stars Mark Ruffalo as the voice of Nero, a little black stray cat who teams up with an unlikely pigeon ally to evade a local mob boss named Rocco, voiced by Laurence Fishburne.
A new trailer showcased the pigeon providing Nero with a bird’s-eye view of Venetian piazzas, guiding him through obstacles as he closes in on a street violinist. Additional footage highlighted a city packed with stray cats, a setting Nero quips is a "sinking death trap" as they navigate the alleys and pull off fish-stealing heists.
Ciao Gatto— Pixar (@Pixar) June 11, 2026
Watch the new teaser for Disney & Pixar's #Gatto, arriving in theaters March 5, 2027 pic.twitter.com/QFFQXOO2PV
The Simpsons is set to return to the big screen for a second feature-length movie, two decades after its 2007 cinematic debut.
Disney unveiled a "very rough" concept art teaser for The New Simpsons Movie during its biennial D23 fan convention in Anaheim, confirming a theatrical release date of September 3, 2027.
The teaser showcased sketch animations centred around a Springfield Isotopes baseball game. In classic franchise fashion, the sequence depicted Homer and an ensemble of Springfield residents scrambling to catch a runaway baseball that bounced through the entire town before shooting back into the stadium and landing directly in front of Bart.
The feature film announcement comes as the long-running animated series prepares to premiere its 38th season next month.
A NEW SIMPSONS MOVIE! Dana Walden gives fans at #D23 a sneak peek at what's coming to theaters in September 2027! pic.twitter.com/Aem8jsQI2t— 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) August 15, 2026
Disney revealed a new trailer and major casting additions for its upcoming animated feature Hexed, setting the film for a Thanksgiving weekend release.
Hailee Steinfeld stars as Billie, a teenager who discovers her hidden witch lineage. Steinfeld was joined on stage at D23 by newly announced cast members Walton Goggins, who voices a three-eyed cat named Beef, and Jodie Foster, who lends her voice to the Queen of Witches.
The footage shows Billie pulled through a crescent moon-shaped portal into a secret magical realm, uncovering a world filled with spellbooks, talking objects, an enchanted forest, and a secretive coven.
Just unveiled at #D23 - Brand new poster for Lilo & Scratch! Don't miss the all-new animated short only in theaters with #Hexed November 25 pic.twitter.com/WYetPvqYCn— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) August 15, 2026
Disney and 20th Century Studios have officially announced Ice Age: Boiling Point, the sixth theatrical installment in the long-running animated franchise, setting a release date for February 5, 2027.
Returning cast members Queen Latifah (Ellie) and Denis Leary (Diego) took the stage at D23 to debut the film's first teaser trailer. "We’re finishing up the movie right now, and it’s really funny, and it’s scary," Leary shared with the audience.
The trailer opens with fan-favourite sabre-toothed squirrel Scrat and Baby Scrat attempting to bury an acorn, accidentally sending it tumbling through the ice into a molten subterranean sea. After Scrat rides the acorn across a river of lava, an enormous prehistoric squirrel swoops in to snatch the prize. The footage also offered a quick look at core characters Manny, Sid, and Ellie navigating a lush, jungle-like landscape.
The upcoming feature marks the franchise's full-length theatrical return under Disney, following the 2021 closure of original creator Blue Sky Studios and the 2022 Disney+ spinoff Ice Age: Scrat Tales.
La nouvelle bande-annonce de L'Age de Glace : Le Réveil du Volcan a été révélé en exclusivité au public du panel Disney Entertainment à la D23. Les dinosaures seront de retour.#IceAgeRollingPoint #IceAge6 #D23 pic.twitter.com/OEOpgtpvFF— Disneyphile @D23 (@DisneyphileLIVE) August 15, 2026
Disney has officially announced Clay, a new animated feature film slated for a 2028 release.
The story follows Flip, a stinky skunk voiced by Kieran Culkin, who finds himself reluctantly thrust into the role of mentor to a literal, sentient chunk of clay.
Meet Flip and Mushy from Disney's Clay, starring Kieran Culkin, in this new concept art and coming to theaters November 2028. #D23 pic.twitter.com/A6nA6vzJHs— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) August 15, 2026
Following the release of its live-action Lilo & Stitch, Disney is moving forward with a live-action adaptation of the animated sequel.
The follow-up will introduce Angel, the pink alien character who originally debuted in Lilo & Stitch: The Series.
The live-action Lilo & Stitch 2 is scheduled for release on May 28, 2028.
More Stitch, more chaos! Lilo & Stitch 2, arriving in theaters May 28, 2028! #D23 pic.twitter.com/FwONkhyczz— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 15, 2026
Thirty years after their original high school reunion in the 1997 cult classic, Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunited on stage to officially announce Romy and Michele 2.
Dressed in modernised takes on their iconic '90s outfits, the duo teased the upcoming sequel with references to their Beverly Hills boutique and yet another high school reunion on the horizon.
Have a Romy & Michele #D23!— 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) August 15, 2026
Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino tease the upcoming sequel. pic.twitter.com/DnaxWEd46w
Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell took the stage at the Honda Center to debut the Season 3 trailer for the hit Disney+ series during D23.
Speaking with Deadline at the convention, Scobell teased that the upcoming installment marks a distinct tonal shift for the demigod drama. "This season is a lot darker than any season we've had before," Scobell noted, adding that returning alongside co-stars Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Charlie Bushnell offered the cast a welcome chance to refine their roles.
Scobell also highlighted the unique production timeline, revealing how fan feedback actively shaped their performances during production. "Season 2 was coming out while we were filming Season 3, so we would get live updates on what people think we could do better, and we would just do it better," he explained. "It was really awesome to get to do that. It's fun."
Find Annabeth. Stop the Titans. Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 premieres November 20 on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/gYCVMNMR7Q— Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) August 15, 2026
Marvel Studios officially unveiled the principal ensemble for its long-awaited X-Men reboot during Disney's D23 Expo presentation.
The casting announcements follow the recent debut of Sadie Sink as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Joining the mutant lineup, Adam Driver was confirmed to play Nathaniel Milbury, an alias for the supervillain Mister Sinister. Christopher Abbott is set to portray mutant leader Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X.
Rounding out the team, Inde Navarrette has been cast as Rogue, with Maya Boyd stepping into the role of Storm. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also verified previous reports confirming Samara Weaving as Emma Frost and Kit Connor as Cyclops.
Directed by Jake Schreier, the X-Men feature is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 5, 2028.
Time to get the X-Men back to the 90s.— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 27, 2026
Marvel Animation’s #XMen97 Season 2 streams July 1, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/SfUWYHv4xH
Nearly three years after its debut, Star Wars: Ahsoka premiered its Season 2 trailer, continuing the extraordinary journey of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) beyond the known galaxy.
The upcoming season follows Ahsoka and her Jedi apprentice Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) as they navigate a perilous, mysterious world in search of a way home. Simultaneously, their allies back in the galaxy face Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and his sinister forces as they attempt to plunge the New Republic into full-scale war.
Are you a Jedi… or not?— Star Wars (@starwars) August 15, 2026
Ahsoka Season 2 premieres January 20 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/NZVk07NnH9
Marvel Studios offered audiences a first look at VisionQuest, the WandaVision spinoff series set to premiere on Disney+ on October 14. Stars Paul Bettany and James Spader took the stage to tease the project.
Bettany reprises his role as Vision, the former Avenger introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and killed in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), now navigating existence without his original memories or emotions. Spader returns to voice the villainous Ultron, alongside MCU newcomer Todd Stashwick as the morally grey mercenary Paladin and Faran Tahir, who reprises his role as Raza from 2008's Iron Man.
The ensemble cast includes Emily Hampshire, James D'Arcy, Lauren Morais, Diane Morgan, Orla Brady, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, and Jonathan Sayer.
Welcome home, Vision.— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 15, 2026
Loading….Marvel Television’s #VisionQuest, arriving October 14 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/wWTpyIsbVa
Director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling made a surprise appearance to reveal new details and initial footage for the upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter.
Gosling portrays a pilot named Kade. In the preview footage shown to attendees, a young man played by Flynn Gray enters a rusted spaceship garage and uncovers a vessel, only to be interrupted by Gosling’s character, who asks: "Didn't I tell you not to touch anything?"
Lucasfilm’s next feature film is coming.— Star Wars (@starwars) August 15, 2026
Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, arrives May 28, 2027. pic.twitter.com/iBGZoAlCwB
A few familiar faces are joining in on the action @RobertDowneyJr, Anthony Mackie and @ChrisHemsworth will be featured in Avengers Infinity Defense opening at Disney California Adventure in 2028 #D23 #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/bPJaXJYmhl— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 16, 2026
Marvel Studios unveiled a new teaser for Avengers: Doomsday during its D23 presentation, offering fans a fresh look at the upcoming ensemble feature.
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