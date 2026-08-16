Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Frozen 3 to Tangled; Disney brings back childhood to theaters - A look back at everything announced at D23 so far

Frozen 3 to Tangled; Disney brings back childhood to theaters - A look back at everything announced at D23 so far

Disney kicked off its D23 event by unveiling a massive lineup of upcoming projects, including sequels like Incredibles 3, Zootopia 3, and Coco 2, live-action adaptations, new Marvel and Star Wars series, and original animated features.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Frozen 3 to Tangled; Disney brings back childhood to theaters - A look back at everything announced at D23 so far
Image Credit: @Disney/X

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Six people killed in Russia after Ukraine launches one of its largest aerial attacks of the war
2
3
4
5