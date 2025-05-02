Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot and actor Matthias Schoenaerts are set to star in the World War II thriller 'Ruin', reported Variety.

The 'Mulan' director, Niki Caro, has joined the team to direct the movie. The movie is penned by Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who are known for writing Marvel's 'Eternals'.

According to the outlet, Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures is set to produce alongside Jaron Varsano and Gadot under their banner Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, along with Caro.

The movie is set post-WWII Germany and follows a recently released camp prisoner (Gadot) who is forced to make an unlikely alliance with a German soldier (Schoenaerts) in a mutual quest to exact revenge on a Nazi SS squad, reported Variety.

The director, Niki Caro, is no stranger to directing World War II-based dramas as she has previously helmed 'The Zookeeper's Wife' film starring Jessica Chastain.

Caro's debut feature was 'Whale Rider,' which made Keisha Castle-Hughes the then-youngest female to be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar.

She also directed Charlize Theron and Frances McDormand in 'North Country'.

Meanwhile, Gadot is currently in production on 'The Runner' for MGM Amazon, and most recently starred as the Evil Queen in Disney's 'Snow White', according to Variety.

The actress wrapped production last year on the Julian Schnabel film 'Hand of Dante.'

Schoenaerts also seems to be busy this year with highly anticipated movies, including 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' and 'Old Guard 2' at Netflix.