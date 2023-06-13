Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal's Action-Thriller 'Kandahar' Gets A Release Date

New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video announced the exclusive digital premiere of the gripping American action-thriller Kandahar, starting June 16. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh's, the film features an ensemble cast including Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Corey Johnson, and Abdullah Alnaji in pivotal roles.

Produced by Thunder Road Pictures, G-BASE, Capstone Studios and MBC Studios, Kandahar will be available in English, along with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Kandahar is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

Written by Mitchell LaFortune, Kandahar follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into hostile territory in Afghanistan. When an intelligence leak exposes his identity and mission, he must navigate through the perilous obstacles alongside his Afghan translator Mo (Navid Negahban), to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces unit tasked with hunting them down.

Ali Fazal plays the role of Kahil in the movie who goes up against Tom Harris in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The movie draws inspiration from true events from the life of a former military intelligence officer.

"We are excited to collaborate with Prime Video to launch Kandahar exclusively for Indian audiences, on their service. Kandahar has been an incredible labour of love,” shared Capstone Studios’ Christian Mercuri. “The gripping narrative and brilliant cinematography is sure to captivate the Indian audience, taking them on an unforgettable cinematic journey that will keep them on the edge of their seats.”

“Kandahar releasing on Prime Video in India is a homecoming of sorts for me,” shared Actor Ali Fazal. "Shooting Kandahar with Gerard Butler and the entire team in a different landscape was a truly gratifying experience for me as an actor. With power-packed action and an adrenaline-filled ride, I cannot wait for viewers to watch this thrilling entertainer on Prime Video."