Godzilla vs. Kong

'Godzilla vs. Kong' release date pushed to Nov 2020

Directed by Adam Wingard, 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is the fourth entry in Legendary's monster universe following 2004's 'Godzilla', 2017's 'Kong: Skull Island' and 2019's 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'.

Pic Courtesy: Move Poster

Los Angeles: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' has been delayed eight months and will now hit theatres on November 20, 2020. The film was previously dated for March 13, 2020.

Directed by Adam Wingard, 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is the fourth entry in Legendary's monster universe following 2004's 'Godzilla', 2017's 'Kong: Skull Island' and 2019's 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters', reports variety.com.

The upcoming crossover event - starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry - pits the otherworldly giants against each other in an epic battle.

'Godzilla vs. Kong' will have a face off against something even mightier: a Marvel movie. 'Eternals', the superhero adventure starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani, debuts two weeks earlier on November 6.

 

Godzilla vs. KongGodzilla vs. Kong release dateHollywood
