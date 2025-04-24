Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2890320https://zeenews.india.com/hollywood/heads-of-state-trailer-mi6-agent-priyanka-chopra-steps-in-to-rescue-john-cena-and-idris-elba-watch-2890320.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
HEADS OF STATE TRAILER

Heads Of State Trailer: MI6 Agent Priyanka Chopra Steps In To Rescue John Cena And Idris Elba - Watch

Heads Of State was written by Josh Appelbaum & Andre Nemec and Harrison Query, from a story by Query.

|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 08:56 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Heads Of State Trailer: MI6 Agent Priyanka Chopra Steps In To Rescue John Cena And Idris Elba - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: The wait is finally over as the trailer of 'Heads of State' has been unveiled. The Prime Video film stars John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State is "about two government leaders who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world -- if they can work together," as per Deadline.

Elba plays UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke, with Cena as U.S. President. When the duo become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary -- who proves more than a match for the two leaders' security forces -- they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Along their journey to save the free world, they find a key ally in Noel Bisset, a brilliant MI6 agent played by Priyanka Chopra.

Billed as Air Force One meets Midnight Run, the film was written by Josh Appelbaum & Andre Nemec and Harrison Query, from a story by Query.

The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles. It will be released on July 2, 2025. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK