Heads Of State Trailer: MI6 Agent Priyanka Chopra Steps In To Rescue John Cena And Idris Elba - Watch

Los Angeles: The wait is finally over as the trailer of 'Heads of State' has been unveiled. The Prime Video film stars John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.
Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State is "about two government leaders who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world -- if they can work together," as per Deadline.
Elba plays UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke, with Cena as U.S. President. When the duo become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary -- who proves more than a match for the two leaders' security forces -- they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Along their journey to save the free world, they find a key ally in Noel Bisset, a brilliant MI6 agent played by Priyanka Chopra.
Billed as Air Force One meets Midnight Run, the film was written by Josh Appelbaum & Andre Nemec and Harrison Query, from a story by Query.
The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles. It will be released on July 2, 2025.
