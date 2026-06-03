How To Rob A Bank trailer: David Leitch's heist thriller loaded with high-octane action - Watch

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming action comedy heist film How To Rob A Bank have dropped the trailer of the highly-anticipated outing. It has been directed by David Leitch and written by Mark Biancull.

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How To Rob A Bank trailer

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The film brings together an exciting ensemble cast led by Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater as Walton, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly. The excitement around the movie has been palpable ever since ever since its first footage was dropped at Cinema Con. And now a new trailer for the film has arrived.

How To Rob A Bank trailer gives a thrilling look at the high-octane drama that blends adrenaline and razor-sharp wit set amidst the viral world of social media. The trailer gives a sneak-peek into the livestreamed bank robberies soon spiralling into a massive chase. Also, a veteran FBI agent teams up with a software engineer to track them down.

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"Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs -- and their most ambitious heist yet," an official synopsis reads as per UPI.com portal.

Fans also reacted on the social media platform and many liked the actioner trailer. One user wrote: 'Has Christian Slater decided not to age!', another person said: 'You just know Ryan Reynolds will get his usual cameo too'. One person wrote: 'Finally something to watch after the Boys' and another user commented: 'Point Break" meets "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Money Monster" directed by David Letich? I'm so'.

Mark Bianculli wrote the script for a heist film and began developing it for several years with Imagine Entertainment, as per reports.

How To Rob A Bank is set to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.