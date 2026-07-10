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  • /'I never bought into this idea': Dwayne Johnson speaks on live-action 'Moana', and his widely discussed wig

'I never bought into this idea': Dwayne Johnson speaks on live-action 'Moana', and his widely discussed wig

 Live-Action 'Moana' is out on theaters now. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Catherine Laga'aia, Frankie Adams and other in pivotal roles. 

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 12:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
'I never bought into this idea': Dwayne Johnson speaks on live-action 'Moana', and his widely discussed wig
Image Credit: Instagram

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