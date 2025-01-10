New Delhi: Christopher Nolan's masterpiece Interstellar is finally re-releasing in India after a long wait, with the 2014 epic sci-fi getting an IMAX re-release date. While the film was re-released in US cinemas on December 6 last year to mark its 10th anniversary, it didn't re-release in India, sparking debate among netizens due to the dominance of Allu Arjun's blockbuster action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule, which broke all box office records.

On Friday, Warner Bros India’s official X handle shared the re-release poster of Interstellar.

The stars are aligning again! Christopher Nolan's Interstellar returns to cinemas in India and also in IMAX on February 7. Relive the journey beyond time and space! _#Interstellar #ChristopherNolan #10thAnniversary #AnneHathway #MatthewMcConaughey pic.twitter.com/4tF2jzCc3I — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) January 10, 2025

The caption reads, “The stars are aligning again! Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar returns to cinemas in India and also in IMAX on February 7. Relive the journey beyond time and space!"



Intersteller Re-Release Date

Interstellar, starring Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey, will return to cinemas in India, including IMAX, on February 7, 2025. Moviegoers will get another chance to experience its stunning visuals and emotional depth on the big screen, with IMAX screenings offering an enhanced viewing experience.



Pushpa 2: The Rule Hault

Christopher Nolan's Interstellar has been re-released on IMAX screens worldwide, but it won't be shown in India as Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, has taken over the IMAX screens in the country.

Intersteller Re-Release Box Office Collection

After Nolan's masterpiece re-release, Interstellar premiered on 320 screens in the US, earning an estimated $3.5 million, with an additional $3.75 million from global markets. In its 10-day re-release period, the film grossed $10.8 million, making it the highest-grossing re-release of all time, as per TOI.

Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon, and Timothée Chalamet star in this dystopian tale of astronauts navigating a wormhole to save humanity from Earth's collapse.



























