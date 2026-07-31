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'It's gonna change for sure': Tom Holland on Spider-Man's future after his exit

Tom Holland has opened up about the future plans of Spider-Man's future after his exit. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:57 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
'It's gonna change for sure': Tom Holland on Spider-Man's future after his exit
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