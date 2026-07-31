"I think what also's been so fun over these last few years is that there's so many different Spider-Man mediums. We have Spider-Noir that came out a few weeks ago, we have my version, we have the stuff that Sony's been doing, we have the animated movies that Sony makes--which are just the best Spider-Man movies that have ever been made, those animated movies. The heart in those movies is out of this world," he said, Deadline reported.