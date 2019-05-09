James Cameron congratulates Avengers for sinking 'Titanic'

Los Angeles: Filmmaker James Cameron has congratulated the team of "Avengers: Endgame" for sinking his "Titanic" at the box office.

"Avengers: Endgame" became the second highest grossing movie of all time with $2.188 billion globally, passing "Titanic" record in just 11 days. It took "Avatar", the previous record holder for quickest film to make $2 billion, 47 days to reach that benchmark.

Cameron took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate producer Kevin Feige and the team of "Avengers: Endgame" after the movie overhauled "Titanic" box office gross, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

He tweeted: "To Kevin and everyone at Marvel. An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my 'Titanic'.

"Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You've shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it's bigger than ever!"

He also shared an image of the Titanic sinking into the ocean after hitting the Avenger's logo.

The congratulatory note comes as a surprise for many as Cameron had shown his disapproval for superhero movies in the past.

"I'm hoping we're going to start getting 'Avenger' fatigue. Not that I don't love the movies. It's just, come on, guys, there are other stories to tell besides, you know, hypo-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process," he had said.

The top-grossing film of all time is still Cameron's "Avatar" (2009), with $2.8 billion at the global box office.

Anthony and Joe Russo returned to direct "Avengers: Endgame", the 22nd installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It picks up directly following "Avengers: Infinity War", which left the mightiest superheroes scrambling after Thanos (Josh Brolin) eliminated half of life in the universe.

The superhero blockbuster stars Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.