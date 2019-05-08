close

Avatar 2

James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' get a release date! See inside

Avatar 2 director James Cameron took to Twitter to share the release date.

James Cameron&#039;s &#039;Avatar 2&#039; get a release date! See inside

New Delhi: Jame Cameron directorial 'Avatar' is a film that is still a class apart. It was a roaring success at the Indian as well as international box office and broke several records.T hefilm's sequel, 'Avatar 2' is currently being shot and is keenly waited upon by fans. The wait to know the release date of the film has now come to an end.

The director of the film himself took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “Busy on set, so no time to hang around but just dropping in to share the news — Sivako!”

Along with this, he shared the Tweet from Avatar movie's official Twitter account which said, “Now scheduled to land on Pandora December 17, 2021”

Coming to 'Avatar', the film was the perfect blend of fantasy and reality and left people awestruck with its stunning visuals and gripping storyline. It starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Rodriguez, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weave among others. It hit the screens in December 2019 and is the first film to cross more than $2 billion at the box office.

With the sequel almost 2 years away, we wonder how will we contain our excitement for the same.

