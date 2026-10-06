Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

James Gunn confirms writing his next film ahead of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' release

A sequel to 2025’s ‘Superman’ featuring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, the upcoming ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ is set to hit theatres in July next year. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 09:07 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
James Gunn confirms writing his next film ahead of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' release
Image Credit: Instagram File photo

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
James Gunn confirms writing his next film ahead of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' release
2
3
4
5