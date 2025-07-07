James Gunn Says 'Superman' Is 'About Human Kindness'

Washington : Filmmaker James Gunn got candid about the theme behind the superhero film, 'Superman', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The filmmaker and co-head of DC Studios recently shared what his new superhero film is all about.

"I mean, Superman is the story of America," said Gunn.

"An immigrant who came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost," he added, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He also noted that Superman can be interpreted differently among various political groups and areas, but that he doesn't care if people take offence to the film.

"Yes, it plays differently," said Gunn, adding, "But it's about human kindness, and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them."

James earlier shared why Nicholas Hoult wasn't cast as Superman in the superhero film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gunn admitted that the Nosferatu star is "a great actor" but he merely "didn't fit the role" of Clark Kent. The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director thought he was a bit too "controlled" for the part as opposed to David Corenswet.

"You know, Nick Hoult auditioned for Superman. He's a great actor. I mean, some might say he's better than David in certain ways, but he just didn't fit the role, and that's why he didn't get that," Gunn said. "As much as you can transform yourself as a person, Nick was just more controlled," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gunn further shared that Hoult participated in chemistry tests with other actresses who were considered for the role of Lois Lane.

"One of the things that we were also doing was mixing and matching Lois' and Clarks when we were auditioning them, and so I wanted to make sure that we had that chemistry right," he said. "And the truth is, Nick, who is a more controlled actor, had really good chemistry with another Lois that was less controlled, so they were opposites."

Ultimately, he settled on casting Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois because of their opposite on-screen chemistry.

The director added that while the superhero film is about politics, "on another level it's about morality."

"This Superman does seem to come at a particular time when people are feeling a loss of hope in other people's goodness," said the filmmaker of the movie's timing. "I'm telling a story about a guy who is uniquely good, and that feels needed now because there is a meanness that has emerged due to cultural figures being mean online."

He added, "And, no, I don't make films to change the world, but if a few people could be just a bit nicer after this, it would make me happy," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Superman hits theatres on July 11.