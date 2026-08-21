New Delhi: Hollywood hunk of an actor Jason Statham’s upcoming thriller movie allegedly leaked on an OTT platform, leading to an unexpected controversy days ahead of itatts theatrical release. Several media reports claimed that 'Mutiny' was available for streaming briefly on Amazon Prime Video, leaving fans shocked.
Jason Statham's 'Mutiny' was streaming on the US version of Amazon Prime Video ahead of its scheduled theatrical release. The film was available for viewing on the OTT giant's streaming service for at least an hour, according to a report by The Verge. The full 1-hour-and-35-minute film was open to viewing on Prime Video. However, ever since the leak was noticed by viewers, the title has since been removed and is now marked as 'unavailable' on the platform, reportedly.
There is also no confirmation that the brief availability was connected to any promotional strategy on the platform or not.
Amazon accidentally leaked an entire Jason Statham movie.— Root (@r00t404t) August 19, 2026
Mutiny is supposed to hit theaters on August 21.
But today, the entire 95-minute movie briefly appeared on Amazon Prime Video in the US.
The listing was complete with the cast, synopsis and artwork.
Amazon hasn’t… pic.twitter.com/clfiIdJrfJ
On Rotten Tomatoes, Mutiny currently has a 42% approval rating.
Mutiny is an action thriller outing directed by Jean-François Richet and written by Lindsay Michel and JP Davis. It stars Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis and Adrian Lester. Produced by MadRiver Pictures and Punch Palace Productions, the film is set to be released by Lionsgate in the United States and Sky Cinema in the United Kingdom on August 21, 2026.
The plot follows a former Royal Marine commando / Metropolitan Police officer, now a bodyguard, who is framed for a crime he didn't commit. He sets out to prove his innocence by finding the people responsible, who are on a container ship.
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