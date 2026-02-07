Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich on OTT — Where to watch the shocking documentary featuring survivors’ accounts

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich has once again captured global attention amid renewed interest in the Epstein case following the release of previously unseen photos and videos from the Epstein files.

The four-part documentary series delves into the crimes of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein through powerful survivor testimonies, court documents, and investigative journalism. It sheds light on how Epstein used his immense wealth and influence to manipulate the justice system and evade accountability for years.

With the case back in the spotlight, viewers are now searching for where they can stream this hard-hitting documentary online.

Based on the 2016 book Filthy Rich by James Patterson, and co-written by John Connolly and Tim Malloy, the miniseries presents a detailed examination of Epstein’s rise, his network of enablers, and the survivors’ long fight for justice.

Where To Watch Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Online

The documentary is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. It is not currently available for rent or purchase on any other OTT platform and requires an active Netflix subscription.

All four episodes can be watched consecutively, making it ideal for viewers who want to understand the case in depth without interruptions.

Released in 2020, the series is rated A (Adults Only) and is officially described as:

“Stories from survivors fuel this documentary series examining how convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used wealth and power to carry out his abuses.”

Each episode features deeply personal survivor accounts, revealing how victims struggled to be heard and how legal loopholes and institutional failures allowed Epstein to continue his crimes for years.

The documentary remains one of the most disturbing yet important explorations of power, privilege, and justice in recent true-crime storytelling.