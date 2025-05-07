Advertisement
JOHN WICK

John Wick 5’ To Shift Focus Away From The High Table

The ‘John Wick’ franchise is treading a new course in terms of the narrative for its 5th part, and it may not be exactly what fans expect. Franchise director Chad Stahelski said the fifth ‘John Wick’ installment will be “really different” 

 

|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 04:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
John Wick 5’ To Shift Focus Away From The High Table (Source:IMDb)

 Los Angeles: The ‘John Wick’ franchise is treading a new course in terms of the narrative for its 5th part, and it may not be exactly what fans expect. Franchise director Chad Stahelski said the fifth ‘John Wick’ installment will be “really different” since the High Table storyline from the first four films reached its natural conclusion, reports ‘Variety’.

He told ‘Empire’ magazine, “The saga of ‘John Wick’ was pretty wrapped up. So the only way to do a (fifth film) is to have a new story that involves John Wick. It’s not a continuation of the High Table. John dealt with his grief.

It will be really different, and everybody (will) see the trailer and go, ‘Holy fuck… I gotta see that”. As per ‘Variety’, luckily for fans, there is plenty of John Wick content on the horizon to tide them over until the fifth film, including ‘Ballerina’ starring Ana de Armas, the ‘Under The High Table’ TV show and an animated prequel film about Wick’s exit from being a full-time assassin.

Stahelski added that the ‘High Table’ series and the animated project will play a big role in setting up the story for ‘John Wick 5’. The next Wick-verse project to hit theaters will be ‘Ballerina’, which debuts June 6.

Set after the events of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’, the film follows de Armas as an “assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organization (who) sets out to seek revenge after her father’s death”, according to the official logline.

“The John Wick TV show and the animation are big priorities”, Stahelski said. “Our idea is to try some things and explore some threads and use those two properties to catapult us forward into the ideas for ‘John 5’”. 

