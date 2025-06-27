Joseph Kosinski Wants Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise To Star In F1 Sequel
Director of F1 Joseph Kosinski is willing to make a sequel of his film F1 and wants Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the lead roles.
Washington : Joseph Kosinski has already started thinking about the sequel of Brad Pitt starrer 'F1'. He expressed his wish to cast Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in an epic 'Days of Thunder' crossover, reported Variety.
"F1" director Joseph Kosinski spoke to GQ Magazine UK as quoted by Variety and said his dream for a sequel to his Brad Pitt-racing drama is to actually bring in Tom Cruise for a 'Days of Thunder' crossover. Tom Cruise played the role of a racer in the movie, which was directed by Tony Scott.
Kosinski previously directed Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick,' which earned 1.4 billion USD at the box office, and the duo are currently developing a third 'Top Gun' movie together.
The director shared his dream pitch for a Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise crossover in the 'F1' sequel, reported Variety.
"Well, right now, it'd be Cole Trickle, who was [Cruise's] 'Days of Thunder' character, we find out that he and [Brad Pitt's] Sonny Hayes have a past. They were rivals at some point, maybe crossed paths. I heard about this epic go-kart battle on 'Interview With a Vampire' that Brad and Tom had, and who wouldn't pay to see those two go head-to-head on the track?" said Kosinski as quoted by Variety.
Kosinski originally planned to bring Pitt and Cruise together on the big screen in his own version of 'Ford v Ferrari.' The actors were going to do all of their own racing in the movie, but the studio would not approve Kosinski's desired budget. James Mangold ended up directing 'Ford v Ferrari' with Christian Bale and Matt Damon instead, reported Variety.
As per the outlet, Pitt and Cruise haven't starred together in a movie since 1994's horror classic 'Interview With the Vampire,' although they have remained friends.
Cruiose recently showed up at the 'F1' London premiere and posed for photos with Pitt, who told E! News earlier this month that he's interested in acting with Cruise again on one condition: 'I'm not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and shit like that.'
Kosinski's 'F1' has been released in theatres on June 27.
