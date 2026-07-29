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  • /Jumanji: Open World trailer - Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in 'demo mode'

Jumanji: Open World trailer - Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in 'demo mode'

The trailer teases how the notorious video game 'Jumanji' has eventually invaded the real world, leaving the four characters stuck in a 'demo mode'.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
Jumanji: Open World trailer - Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in 'demo mode'
Image Credit: Movie Still

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