Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection: Superhit Dinosaur Franchise Gets Massive $28 Million Gross Day 1, Eyes Shattering $260M Global Opening!

New Delhi: Jurassic World Rebirth matched up to all the hype that was created around this American science fiction thriller film directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. A standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), it is the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh installment overall in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film stars Scarlett Johaopeninnsson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection

According to Deadline, the overall global outlook by Sunday being $260M is on the high end. The seventh installment in the action-adventure franchise, from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Productions and Universal has got a huge $28 Million Gross Day 1 at the domestic Box Office as per The Hollywood Reporter. It is likely to cross $250M global opening.

About Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono and Audrina Miranda. Jurassic World Rebirth premiered on June 17, 2025, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, and was released in the United States and Canada by Universal Pictures on July 2. The film received mixed reviews from critics.

Jurassic World Rebirth pre-production began shortly after the release of Jurassic World Dominion, when executive producer Steven Spielberg recruited Koepp to help him develop a new installment in the series. Koepp previously co-wrote the original Jurassic Park film (1993) and wrote its sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997). Principal photography took place in Thailand, Malta, and the United Kingdom from June to September 2024.