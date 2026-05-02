Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3042790https://zeenews.india.com/hollywood/karan-johar-reviews-the-devil-wears-prada-2-this-sequel-speaks-of-our-times-3042790.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesKaran Johar reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2: ‘This sequel speaks of our times’
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2

Karan Johar reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2: ‘This sequel speaks of our times’

Following the theatrical release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 , filmmaker Karan Johar shared a detailed review on Instagram.

|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 10:36 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karan Johar reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2: ‘This sequel speaks of our times’(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a Meryl Streep super fan, has talked about the sequel of “The Devil Wears Prada” and reflected how the first installment is steeped in personal nostalgia, while the follow-up resonates deeply with reality as it touches upon the fading charm of print journalism and the overwhelming surge of digital culture.

Karan, who went to the screening of the sequel to the 2006 film starring Anne Hathaway and Streep, shared a poster for the second installment and noted how nostalgia is powerful. 

He wrote on Instagram: “Nostalgia is powerful…. It keeps the present hopeful … my memory of watching #devilwearsprada is embedded in my heart… I walked out more in love with Meryl Streep ( if that was possible) and understanding the pursuits of Miranda Priestly... even though she was a tough leader, even though she was aesthetically judgmental and raising an eyebrow elitist to a fault.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan said he understood Miranda Priestly's pursuit of excellence and perfection.

Also Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 day 1 India box office collection: Meryl Streep–Anne Hathaway return sees decent start despite high buzz

“I wondered how I would feel revisiting Andy, Nigel, Emily and Miranda…. Right at the top, let me not compare the two films as the first has a massive heads up of cumulative nostalgia….”

Talking about part 2, he wrote: “This sequel speaks of our times, the ( sadly) emerging irrelevance of serous journalism (sic)… The digital overdrive Mania that is eating into the beauty of print… the powerlessness of the artistically powerful forces at the hands of corporations… the need for consolidations over ideations… all that in a Comedy? Yes… That’s the solid strength of Part 2 it makes u think of the travesty of our times.”

Speaking about the characters, he concluded: “Miranda is more vulnerable, Andy is more hopeful… Nigel is more amiable, and Emily is just wonderful! I ate my popcorn and sat back on my red hot seat and went back to my 33-year-old self who believed that visions can’t be replaced by vendors!!! That’s all…”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
'Pakistani playbook': Internet reacts over ISPR's fake S-400 strike video
Rohit Sharma
IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma play against CSK? MI head coach provides update
mumbai crime news
New twist in Mumbai watermelon death case: Morphine detected in victim
Kagiso Rabada
5 fast bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli five times or more in T20 cricket
Donald Trump Iran
Trump criticises Iran offer, says US weighing deal vs tougher action
Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar faction may quit Fadnavis-led Mahayuti: NCP-SP's Yugendra Pawar
Anti Drugs
J-K anti-drug crackdown: 147 arrested, Rs 3.7 cr assets attached in Anantnag
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against CSK
Labour Day
CM Bhagwant Mann announces 15 percent increase in minimum wages on Labour Day
Bengal Election 2026
BJP will form government in Bengal, repolling to ensure fair voting: MP Rahul