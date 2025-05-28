Advertisement
KARATE KID: LEGENDS MOVIE REVIEW

Karate Kid: Legends Movie First Reviews Out! Honest Reactions Of Fans After Watching Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio's Actioner

Karate Kid: Legends Movie Review - In the Hindi version, Ajay Devgn and his son Yug lend their voices to the characters of Jackie Chan and Ben Wang, marking Yug’s voice-over debut and their first project together.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2025, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karate Kid: Legends Movie First Reviews Out! Honest Reactions Of Fans After Watching Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio's Actioner Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The much-hyped and highly awaited Karate Kid: Legends had its grand premiere recently at New York, and early reactions from viewers are here. Critics and fans are calling it 'fun, action-packed, and made with love,' with Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio receiving rave reviews for their performances. 

A special preview was held at the SVA Theatre, New York, which was attended by Jackie Chan, Ralph Maccio, and Ben Wang. 

The film unites two iconic mentors in a story that bridges generations, introducing a fresh new fighter into the legendary world of Karate Kid. With high-octane action, emotional stakes, and nostalgic charm, Karate Kid: Legends is already shaping up to be one of the year’s most exciting releases.

Karate Kid: Legends Movie Review - What Fans Have To Say

One user wrote: Kung fu meets karate in #KarateKidLegends — a fun, predictable underdog story that sees Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio unite for entertaining results. Ben Wang is superb as the series's first Asian kid. He brings physicality and charm to a franchise that's still kicking.

Another person took to X (fomerly called Twitter) and reviewed: #KarateKidLegends is a great tribute for fans of karate and Cobra Kai. While it sticks to a familiar storyline, it brings in fresh and exciting karate sequences from the talented Ben Wang. The chemistry between Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio was a standout highlight.

In the Hindi version, Ajay Devgn and his son Yug lend their voices to the characters of Jackie Chan and Ben Wang, marking Yug’s voice-over debut and their first project together.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Karate Kid: Legends in Indian theatres on May 30, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Karate Kid: Legends was released on May 8, 2025 in Mexico City.

