KEANU REEVES

Keanu Reeves Starrer 'Good Fortune' To Hit Indian Theatres On THIS Date

|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 12:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
Keanu Reeves Starrer 'Good Fortune' To Hit Indian Theatres On THIS Date (Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Keanu Reeves-starrer “Good Fortune” directed by Aziz Ansari is all set to release in the theaters in India on October 17.

Talking about playing Gabriel, Reeves said: “Gabriel had the impression that he could make a difference. He thought he could find a lost soul, use his power to show a person the future, and then they would suddenly have a sensitivity to his or her life.

He added: “Instead, he learned, through being a human, that each of us is not alone, that the journey is about our friends and loved ones, and our connections to other people that bring value and authenticity to all of our lives.”

Speaking about how Reeves joined the cast, Ansari shared: “Keanu Reeves name came up, and I was stunned as he’s such a big star.”

“I met him and immediately knew, this has to be Keanu and once Keanu expressed interest in playing him, the character really came to life and developed into this loveable, unique personality, with a rich arc throughout the film.”

The synopsis of the film reads: In the film, a well-meaning but hilariously inept angel named Gabriel meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker and a wealthy venture capitalist. What begins as a heavenly lesson about the limits of money soon spirals out of control, with Gabriel facing consequences that even the divine didn’t foresee.

The film also stars Reeves, Seth Rogen, Ansari, Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh.

Produced by Aziz Ansari, Anthony Katagas, and Alan Yang, with executive producers Aniz Adam Ansari, Jonathan McCoy, Christopher Woodrow, and Connor DiGregorio, the film brings together some of comedy’s biggest names both in front of and behind the camera.

Good Fortune premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6.

PVR INOX Pictures is bringing Lionsgate's comedy Good Fortune to Indian cinemas on October 17.

 

