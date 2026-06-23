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Keanu Reeves to star in new 'Lego' movie from 'Toy Story 4' director Josh Cooley

Universal's first collaboration with Lego was the Pharrell Williams biopic "Piece by Piece," which told the singer-songwriter's story entirely through Lego animation.

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 10:35 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
Keanu Reeves to star in new 'Lego' movie from 'Toy Story 4' director Josh Cooley
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

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Keanu Reeves bags new 'Lego' movie from 'Toy Story 4' director Josh Cooley
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