Los Angeles : The Fast and Furious series may be racing toward a big finish. Actor-rapper Ludacris, during a recent event in Los Angeles, spoke to PEOPLE about his upcoming projects, including what could be his final ride in the long-running action series.

Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, confirmed he's working on one more Fast and Furious movie, which is expected to mark the franchise's 25th anniversary in 2026. The first Fast and Furious film was released in June 2001.

"One more Fast and Furious because it's the 25-year anniversary," the 47-year-old star said.

"So those are the two big things right now... But that whole 25-year anniversary is definitely a big deal," he added.

Ludacris joined the series in 2 Fast 2 Furious in 2003, where he played Tej Parker. He most recently appeared in Fast X, which came out in 2023 and made over \$700 million worldwide, according to PEOPLE.

Earlier in 2024, the actor spoke to PEOPLE about the future of the franchise, saying, "A lot of other franchises, they may end, but they don't really end... It's almost like the beginning of something new, so I don't feel like it'll ever truly end either, but you never know."

In the same interview in 2024, the rapper hinted at the fact that Fast X might not be the last movie.

"The last one was open-ended, so to speak. It kind of left people hanging," he told PEOPLE. "I feel like we are definitely going to come back at some point very soon to surprise everyone. Will it be the last? I don't know, but we shall see."

The franchise, known for its action-packed car chases and focus on family, also stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Dwayne Johnson. The late Paul Walker was also a key part of the series.

Vin Diesel has previously said the next film, Fast X: Part 2, will be the final chapter. He called it a "celebration of the incredible family we've built together."

"This grand finale is not just an ending; it's a celebration of the incredible family we've built together," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

An official release date for Fast X: Part 2 has not been announced.