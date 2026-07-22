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Makers of 'La La Land' fix Ryan Gosling's hand placement in new poster ahead of movie's 10th anniversary

'La La Land' makers have finally fixed Ryan Gosling's hand placement in their new poster and it is granted by the makers ahead for their movie's 10th anniversary.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 01:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Makers of 'La La Land' fix Ryan Gosling's hand placement in new poster ahead of movie's 10th anniversary
Image Credit: Instagram

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