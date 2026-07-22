According to Variety, back in 2024, Gosling told The Wall Street Journal about a "moment" in the Oscar-winning hit that still haunts him years later: "We're dancing, Emma and I, and I didn't know this would become the poster for the movie. We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it would be cool to put my hand [more flat] even though everyone told me it wasn't cool. I was sure it was cooler."