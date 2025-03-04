Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again – India Release Date, Episode Schedule, And Where To Watch

Daredevil: Born Again – Marvel’s Latest Series Arrives in India: Following the mixed reception of Captain America: Brave New World, Marvel Studios is turning its attention to one of its most anticipated projects, Daredevil: Born Again. The series is set to reintroduce the beloved superhero in a fresh and compelling storyline, making it a must-watch for MCU fans.

Daredevil: Born Again – India Release Date & Streaming Details

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again will premiere in India on March 5, 2025, exclusively on JioCinema, just a day after its U.S. release on March 4. The series consists of nine episodes, with the first two launching on the premiere date, followed by weekly episodes every Wednesday.

Full Episode Release Schedule in India

► Episodes 1-2: March 5, 2025

► Episode 3: March 12, 2025

► Episode 4: March 19, 2025

► Episodes 5-6: March 26, 2025

► Episode 7: April 2, 2025

► Episode 8: April 9, 2025

► Episode 9: April 16, 2025

Star Cast and Storyline

Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, the blind lawyer who takes on crime by night in Hell’s Kitchen. His performance in previous Marvel projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has already earned him widespread praise.

Joining Cox are Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, and Nikki M. James in key roles. The series follows Daredevil as he battles his longtime nemesis, Fisk, who is now aiming to become the mayor of New York City.

Marvel Phase Five & Future of the Series

As part of Marvel’s Phase Five, Daredevil: Born Again is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the MCU’s future. Due to its positive anticipation, the series has already been renewed for a second season, ensuring more thrilling stories for fans.

With an exciting cast, intense storytelling, and the return of fan-favorite characters, Daredevil: Born Again is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most awaited releases. Make sure to mark your calendars and catch all the action on JioCinema starting March 5, 2025!