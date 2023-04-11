Marvel Studios Unveils Audio Teaser Of ‘The Marvels’, Announces Trailer Release Date- Watch

New Delhi: Marvel Studios dropped an enigmatic audio clip from the universe, leaving all the fans on the edge of their seats right ahead of the trailer release. “BREAKING: newly obtained audio from space,” Marvel studious captioned the post. “#TheMarvels trailer tomorrow on @goodmorningamerica,” it further added.

The clip has left us with so many questions that we can't wait to have answered: Where are the Marvels? Where's Captain Rambeau? Where did Kamala disappear to? And how did Captain Marvel suddenly appear out of nowhere?

All eyes are now eagerly fixed on the upcoming trailer, set to be released globally today, April 11, 2023. So fasten your seatbelts and prepare for another exhilarating inter-space adventure with Ms. Marvels. This is a journey you won't want to miss!

Look at the audio announcement here

The announcement left the fans quite excited and they shared their love and excitement in the comments section. “Secret Invasion and The Marvels trailers dropped within a week nice,” a user commented with fire emojis. “BEST MOVIE OF THE YEAR INCOMING,” another user wrote.

Originally set to release in July 2023, however, the film was delayed due to the overall delay in Marvel universe’s timeline. With the film set to release on November 10, fans are eagerly waiting for the first trailer to provide a glimpse into the ‘The Marvels’.