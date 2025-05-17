Advertisement
Marvel Unveils FIRST Trailer For 'Ironheart' Starring Dominique Thorne

Set after Wakanda Forever, Ironheart follows Riri Williams’ return to Chicago as she builds her own armour and faces off with mystical villain The Hood.

Last Updated: May 17, 2025, 07:49 AM IST|Source: ANI
Marvel Unveils FIRST Trailer For 'Ironheart' Starring Dominique Thorne

Washington: The first trailer for the upcoming Marvel series 'Ironheart' is out now.

The makers unveiled the first trailer for the Marvel series, which stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.

Riri, a brilliant young inventor, was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In Ironheart, Riri is set to return to her hometown of Chicago and begin building her own powerful suit of armor. But her journey is not smooth, as she ends up crossing paths with the mysterious Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, played by Anthony Ramos.

The show is set after the events of Wakanda Forever, and Riri's story will explore her life, challenges, and growth as a young superhero.

Ironheart also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is the head writer. Directors include Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, with music by Dara Taylor.

The series is produced by Marvel Studios in association with Proximity Media, led by Ryan Coogler and his producing team.

The show is set to premiere on June 24, 2025, on Disney+, with three episodes dropping on the same day.

