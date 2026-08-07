/'Michael 2' eyes late 2026 or early 2027 production start, targets release by end of 2027 or first half of 2028

Los Angeles: Lionsgate is moving ahead with the sequel to its blockbuster 'Michael', with production expected to begin towards the end of 2026 or in early 2027 and the film targeting a release by the end of 2027 or in the first half of 2028, according to Variety.
The studio hopes to begin production in late 2026 or early 2027, Lionsgate's motion picture chief Adam Fogelson said, with the hopes of releasing the final product at the end of next year or in the first half of 2028, as per the outlet.
Although the studio has not yet officially greenlit the sequel, the first film concluded with the words, "His Story Continues," signalling that the story of the King of Pop will continue on the big screen.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael chronicles the journey of Michael Jackson from his early days with the Jackson 5 to global superstardom. The first film stars Jackson's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson and concludes with the singer's 1987 'Bad' tour, according to Variety.
It remains unclear which phase of Jackson's life the sequel will explore. However, the next chapter could draw from events surrounding his 'Dangerous' album era as well as the child sexual abuse allegations that shadowed the singer in the later years of his life, according to Variety.
The first film ultimately omitted the most controversial aspects of Jackson's life following a last-minute legal dispute. According to reports, the filmmakers had originally planned to depict the molestation allegations but were forced to remove those portions after attorneys representing the Jackson estate identified a clause in a settlement agreement with one of the accusers that prohibited his depiction in any film. The development required substantial changes to the story.
Fogelson said some of the footage removed from the first film could now be incorporated into the sequel.
"We have a number of sequences, particularly some big musical sequences, that were shot previously, that are almost sure to be incorporated," Fogelson said during the earnings call, according to Variety.
"We are mostly focused right now on how to make sure we can deliver, at the right price, the biggest, best sequel. That is what the audience is going to want and deserve after the experience we gave them the first time," he added.
Fogelson also said he was "not ready to give guidance on the budget yet", while noting that the studio would be able to utilise previously shot material in the sequel, according to Variety.
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