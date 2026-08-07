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  • /'Michael 2' eyes late 2026 or early 2027 production start, targets release by end of 2027 or first half of 2028

'Michael 2' eyes late 2026 or early 2027 production start, targets release by end of 2027 or first half of 2028

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael chronicles the journey of Michael Jackson from his early days with the Jackson 5 to global superstardom.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
'Michael 2' eyes late 2026 or early 2027 production start, targets release by end of 2027 or first half of 2028
Image Credit: Movie Still

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