Michael B Jordan's 'Without Remorse' gets 2020 release date

Los Angeles: Paramount Pictures has announced that Michael B Jordan-starrer "Without Remorse", the new film series based on Tom Clancy's character John Clark, will hit the theatres on September 18, 2020.

According to Variety, the "Black Panther" star is taking on the part of Clark, who is Clancy's second most famous character after Jack Ryan.

The studio is developing two movies for the character, with an origin story planned for an adaptation of "Without Remorse", followed up by a sequel based on "Rainbow Six".

Stefano Sollima, who most recently helmed Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro-starrer "Sicario: Day of the Soldado", is on board as the director. Taylor Sheridan has penned the film's script.

Clark aka John Terrence Kelly, is an ex-Navy Seal-turned-operations officer for the CIA. He has been described by his creator as "Ryan's dark side" and "more inclined to take physical action than Jack is". He was first introduced in the 1988 novel "The Cardinal of the Kremlin".

On the big screen, Clark has been portrayed by Willem Dafoe in "Clear and Present Danger" (1994) and Liev Schreiber in "The Sum of All Fears" (2002).

Clancy's classic Jack Ryan was recently played by actor John Krasinski in Amazon's hit series of the same name.

Jordan is also producing the project alongside Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum and Corin Nemec.