Michael Jackson biopic FIRST reviews out: Netizens calls Jaafar Jackson 'unreal'!

New Delhi: Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, a musical biopic based on the life of king of pop - Michael Jackson is high on the anticipation among fans. After the film’s star-studded US premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night, netizens have thronged social media to share their reactions.

Michael Jackson biopic review

Many international fans dropped their first reviews of Michael biopic. Here are early reactions:

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One user wrote: Jaafar Jackson is tremendous in MICHAEL, truly making you forget he isn’t the real thing. An off-the-charts performance.

Jaafar Jackson is tremendous in MICHAEL, truly making you forget he isn’t the real thing. An off-the-charts performance.



The rest of the movie is about as generic as you can get. Fans will love the musical performances, but there’s sadly no humanity behind them. pic.twitter.com/Fxax2ZHtID — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) April 21, 2026

The rest of the movie is about as generic as you can get. Fans will love the musical performances, but there’s sadly no humanity behind them.

Another person wrote: Jafaar Jackson is unreal in MICHAEL. I know the voice was assisted, but the demeanor and dance moves and overall presence is really amazing to watch.

Jafaar Jackson is unreal in MICHAEL. I know the voice was assisted, but the demeanor and dance moves and overall presence is really amazing to watch. — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) April 21, 2026

A netizen said: From start to finish the new @michaelmovie is so good! 10/10 learned something new about the king of pop. Such a fun night with my WABJ family. #MichaelMovie

From start to finish the new @michaelmovie is so good! 10/10 learned something new about the king of pop. Such a fun night with my WABJ family. #MichaelMovie pic.twitter.com/BeWL31HJLK — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) April 21, 2026

A user after watching the movie wrote: MICHAEL is an extraordinarily sanitized, overly audience-friendly music biopic that makes Bohemian Rhapsody look like a complex, nuanced character study. With the dramatic depth of a Wikipedia article, the film introduces but fails to even remotely explore fascinating aspects of Michael Jackson’s life, including his loneliness, body image issues, and fixation on childhood. The story never offers an understanding of what drives Michael Jackson to become the King of Pop and have a career beyond his family, and is far more interested in playing it safe and playing the hits (which are superbly recreated). Jafaar Jackson bears an uncanny resemblance to MJ and nails the body language and voice of the King of Pop, but he’s given disappointing little dramatic work to do by a screenplay that paints him as an infallible protagonist. An excellent impersonation from Jafaar and iconic songs can’t save this biopic from feeling like the product of a creative team terrified to approach even the most vulnerable or difficult aspects of its complex lead character’s life.

MICHAEL is an extraordinarily sanitized, overly audience-friendly music biopic that makes Bohemian Rhapsody look like a complex, nuanced character study. With the dramatic depth of a Wikipedia article, the film introduces but fails to even remotely explore fascinating aspects of… pic.twitter.com/eCPTUTmVeX — The HoloFiles - Movie/TV News & Reviews (@theholofiles) April 21, 2026

About Michael biopic

Michael follows life of Michael Jackson, highlighting his journey to stardom in the musical career. The titular role of Michael Jackson has been played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson and his childhood part is played by Juliano Krue Valdi, both making their acting debuts. The supporting cast includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

Michael premiered in Berlin on April 10, 2026, and is scheduled for release on April 24 in the United States, by Lionsgate domestically and by Universal Pictures in other territories.

It has been made on a staggering budget of $155–200 million.