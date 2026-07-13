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Michael starring Jaafar Jackson becomes first biopic to cross USD 1 billion globally

Michael biopic: The project was developed with the support of several members of Jackson's family years after his death in 2009 at the age of 50.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 12:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
Michael starring Jaafar Jackson becomes first biopic to cross USD 1 billion globally
Image Credit: Movie Still

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Michael starring Jaafar Jackson becomes first biopic to cross USD 1 billion globally
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