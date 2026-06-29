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'Michael' starring Jaafar Jackson becomes highest-grossing biopic of all time

Michael Jackson biopic: The late singer Michael Jackson's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson portrayed Michael Jackson in his acting debut.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10:48 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
'Michael' starring Jaafar Jackson becomes highest-grossing biopic of all time
Image Credit: Movie Still

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'Michael' starring Jaafar Jackson becomes highest-grossing biopic of all time
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