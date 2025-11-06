Advertisement
‘MICHAEL’ TRAILER OUT

‘Michael’ Trailer Out: Jaafar Jackson Shines As King Of Pop In Antoine Fuqua’s Biopic, Set To Release In 2026

The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic titled Michael has been officially released today, November 6, 2025. 

|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 11:07 PM IST|Source: ANI
‘Michael’ Trailer Out: Jaafar Jackson Shines As King Of Pop In Antoine Fuqua’s Biopic, Set To Release In 2026(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai : The much-awaited trailer of 'Michael', a biographical drama based on late pop star Michael Jackson, is finally out. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan.
 
Michael stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael's own nephew, in a stunning and emotionally charged portrayal of the global icon who changed the face of music and dance.
 
The film also features Miles Teller, Larenz Tate, and Laura Harrier in pivotal roles. The biopic is set to be released in theatres on April 24, 2026, moving from its original October 3, 2025 date, reported Variety.

 
"I know you have been waiting a long time for this," declares the film's opening note, setting the stage for an unforgettable journey of the pop star.
 
"The tracks are made, the songs are ready, let's take it from the top," the voice continues, as the trailer dives into the world of the King of Pop, tracing his meteoric rise, creative brilliance, and enduring influence.
 
It was followed by the visuals of Jaafar Jackson's dance moves and the iconic moves of Michael Jackson.
 
The trailer teases spectacular recreations of Jackson's most iconic performances from the moonwalk to the moments that redefined pop culture, accompanied by a tagline saying "Honour your past and embrace the future."
 
Universal Pictures India shared the teaser of the movie on their Instagram handle.
 
Produced by Graham King, John Branca and John McLain, Michael is expected to be a cinematic tribute to an artist whose work continues to inspire millions around the world.
 
John Logan penned the script for 'Michael.' John Branca, Graham King and John McClain serve as producers. David B. Householter serves as executive producer.
 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

