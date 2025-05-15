‘Mission Impossible –The Final Reckoning’ Advance Booking, India Release: Tom Cruise-Actioner Sold Over 50,000 Tickets Already?

New Delhi: Hollywood hottie Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning' is almost here and the world can't wait for Ethan Hunt’s final mission to unfold on the big screen. Paramount Pictures India announced about the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning's early India release. The advance booking has begun and the reports suggest that's the ticket counters are already on a roll!

The film will now hit theatres on May 17th, 2025, Saturday – 6 days ahead of schedule (May 23. 2025).

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Advance Booking

Mission: Impossible —The Final Reckoning has already sold 50,000 tickets in leading multiplexes so far, according to a report by Pinkvilla. It claims that the spy-action thriller has sold 38,000 tickets in PVRInox and 12,500 tickets in Cinepolis. Mission: Impossible 8 is expected to sell approximately 1,50,000 tickets in national cinema chains, added the report.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning India Release

The move comes in response to overwhelming fan excitement and demand worldwide. With the franchise's trademark adrenaline and heart, The Final Reckoning promises an experience like no other — one last mission, packed with epic scale, emotional stakes, and edge-of-your-seat thrills that only Mission: Impossible can deliver. This is truly the send-off fans have been waiting for.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 17, 2025, as MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING releases in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu and get ready to step into a world where lives, choices and missions diverge for one last time.

The Tom Cruise Production is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie and presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance.