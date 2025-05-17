Advertisement
TOM CRUISE

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise Starrer Opens Strong In India, Set To Surpass Bollywood Biggies

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has made a stellar debut at the Indian box office. On its opening day, the film collected approximately ₹3.71 crore (net) across all languages.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 17, 2025, 02:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise Starrer Opens Strong In India, Set To Surpass Bollywood Biggies (Source: Youtube)

New Delhi: Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has made a stellar debut at the Indian box office. On its opening day, early estimates from Sacnilk suggests the film collected approximately ₹5 crore (net) across all languages.

The eighth installment of the iconic franchise was released in India six days ahead of its US premiere. Cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Pune reported high occupancy rates.

According to media reports, advance booking for the Hindi version of the film has outperformed many recent Bollywood releases.

On Saturday, The Final Reckoning recorded an overall 29.53% occupancy for its English screenings.

The previous film in the series, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, earned ₹15 crore net in India on its opening and went on to collect over ₹110 crore. If current trends continue, The Final Reckoning is expected to surpass the performance of its predecessor.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film stars Tom Cruise reprising his role as Ethan Hunt. The ensemble cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman, and Greg Tarzan Davis.

With a runtime of 170 minutes, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance. It was released in Indian cinemas on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

