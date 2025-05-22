Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning India Box Office Collection Day 5: Tom Cruise-Starrer Inching Closer To Rs 50 Cr

New Delhi: American actor and film producer Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning, hit the Indian theatres on May 17th, 2025, Saturday.

After making its stellar debut, collecting approximately Rs. 16.5 Cr, the eighth instalment of the iconic franchise, is scheduled to release in U.S. theatres on May 23, 6 days ahead of its schedule.

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning earned approximately Rs 4.75 crore in India net on its fifth day, showing a slight decrease from its previous earnings of around Rs 5.75 crore, making a total of Rs 49.75 crore (net) as of its first 5 days in India.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning had an overall 13.03% English Occupancy on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The previous film in the series, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One earned Rs 17.30 Cr India net on its fifth day for all languages, performing well on its first 4 days at the box office.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film earned a five-minute standing ovation due to the actor, Tom Crusie, commitment to putting breathless and death-defying practical stunts on the screen.

During the standing ovation, Cruise clutched his heart and nodded gratefully, expressing his admiration for the love received.

Also Read | At Cannes 2025, Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible –The Final Reckoning’ Gets 5-Minute Standing Ovation

The film stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman, and Greg Tarzan Davis in pivotal roles.

Dropping the heart-pounding teaser, Film production company, Paramount Pictures, captioned, "Everything you were, everything you’ve done, has come to this. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

See you at the movies on May 23, 2025.

Releasing across in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Also in 4Dx & IMAX."

The film follows Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt on his final mission, as he and the IMF team race against time to find the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence that threatens humanity.

The franchise was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from netizens, who expressed their admiration for its impressive storytelling and emotional depth. Many claimed that it gave them goosebumps, highlighting the powerful moments. Additionally, fans shared their heartfelt reflections, describing the series as an emotional farewell that left a lasting impact.