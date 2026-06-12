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NewsEntertainmentMoviesMoana new trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Lagaʻaia set sailing in live actioner - Watch
MOANA TRAILER

Moana new trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Lagaʻaia set sailing in live actioner - Watch

New Moana Trailer: Disney’s reimagining of the beloved adventure is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Moana new trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Lagaʻaia set sailing in live actioner - WatchPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The wait is over for crazy Moana fans! Disney has unveiled an all-new trailer and poster for its highly anticipated, breathtaking and visually stunning live-action reimagining of Moana, starring Catherine Lagaʻaia as the spirited wayfinder Moana and Dwayne Johnson, who reprises his beloved role as the larger-than-life demigod Maui.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson's live-action remake of 'Moana' new trailer out - Watch

 
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A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

About Moana trailer

Joining Lagaʻaia and Johnson in the cast are John Tui as Moana’s steadfast father, Chief Tui; Frankie Adams as her warm and strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen as the revered Gramma Tala.

Disney’s reimagining of the beloved adventure is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton). The film is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films Moana and Moana 2.

Featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, along with an original score composed by Mancina, Moana brings the beloved story to life on an epic scale for a new generation.

ALSO READ: Global Star Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Thinks She's Disney Character 'Moana'

Moana 2026 film announcement

According to Wiki, in 2023, Dwayne Johnson announced on his YouTube channel that a live-action remake of Moana (2016) was in development at Walt Disney Pictures. Johnson would be producing alongside his ex-wife Dany Garcia and her brother Hiram Garcia, for Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn for Flynn Picture Co.

Johnson remarked, "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. There is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people."

Audiences can experience the breathtaking sights, unforgettable songs and adventurous spirit of Moana exclusively in cinemas across India in English and Hindi from July 10, 2026.

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