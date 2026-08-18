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Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ season 4 release date revealed

‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell will stream on Netflix from October 15. The new season will focus on Kate and Hal Wyler trying to repair their complicated relationship.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ season 4 release date revealed
Image Credit: ANI

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