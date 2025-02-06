New Anaconda Cast Is OUT! Jack Black And Paul Rudd Drop Video Introducing Actors

New Delhi: The word Anaconda alone is enough to send shivers down your spine. Who doesn’t remember the heart-pounding adventure that unfolded deep within the jungle, keeping audiences at the edge of their seats? Bringing back that same thrill and excitement, Sony Pictures is set to revive the iconic film with a fresh twist. In an exciting development, the studio has unveiled a stellar cast that will headline the much-anticipated new installment of Anaconda, promising an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience like never before.

Sony Pictures today announced the cast of the highly anticipated film Anaconda, in a unique way. The video features Jack Black belting out a song while introducing the full cast. He’s joined by co-stars Paul Rudd and Selton Mello. While Selton plays the guitar, Paul is seen banging the bongos. Directed by Tom Gormican, Anaconda stars Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, and Daniela Melchior in pivotal roles.

With this powerhouse lineup, the film is already generating buzz, leaving fans eager to see how the story will unfold. While plot details remain under wraps, expectations are soaring as the franchise gears up for a new chapter. As the cast prepares to step into this legendary world of survival and suspense, audiences can brace themselves for an electrifying adventure ahead.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Anaconda in Indian cinemas this Christmas.