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  • /'Obsession' sequel on cards? THIS Rs 7.5 cr horror film earned Rs 427,400,000 at box office

'Obsession' sequel on cards? THIS Rs 7.5 cr horror film earned Rs 427,400,000 at box office

Obsession collection: The film follows a hopeless romantic whose wish to win over his crush comes true after he breaks the mysterious "One Wish Willow", only to discover that getting exactly what he wanted leads to terrifying consequences.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
'Obsession' sequel on cards? THIS Rs 7.5 cr horror film earned Rs 427,400,000 at box office
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'Obsession' sequel on cards? THIS Rs 7.5 cr horror film earned Rs 427,400,000 at box office
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