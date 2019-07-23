'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' gets new release date!

New Delhi: Moviegoers have to wait a little longer to watch Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', as now the film will hit theatres on August 15, a few days later than the original date, August 9. Film critic Taran Adarsh on Tuesday announced the new release date of the film.

"#BreakingNews: With #Saaho shifting to 30 Aug 2019, #OnceUponATimeInHollywood - which was supposed to release on 9 Aug 2019 - will now release on 15 Aug 2019... Stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt... Directed by Quentin Tarantino... Will release in #English version only."

The trailer of the film aroused huge curiosity among the fans. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively, the story follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their former fame.

The story is set in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. Robbie features as the late Hollywood actor Sharon Tate who in real life was murdered in August 1969 by followers of Charles Manson.`Once Upon a Time in Hollywood` was also screened at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival and garnered rave reviews from the critics.

Pitt, DiCaprio, Tarantino, Robbie, Daniela Pick, David Heyman, and Shannon McIntosh attended the screening of the film.