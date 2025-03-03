Oscar 2025 Full Winners List: Who Won What; Anora Sweeps 5 And 'The Brutalist' Takes Home 3 Awards
Oscar 2025 Full Winners List: The 97th Academy Awards have concluded, with Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ and Brady Corbet’s ’The Brutalist’ winning big, across multiple categories.
New Delhi: The much-awaited and revered 97th Academy Awards were held on March 3, 2025 at Los Angeles. The biggest winner this year turned out to be Anora, sweeping off five out of the six Oscars it was nominated for, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay, followed by 'The Brutalist', which took home 3 awards respectively.
Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison took the top acting honors. Madison said, "I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today is really incredible.” She went on to pledge her support to the sex worker community, calling herself, “an ally."
“Acting is a very fragile profession. No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away. And I think that what makes this night most special is the awareness of that. And the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love," Brody, who had to hand his gum to his partner Georgina Chapman before taking the stage, said.
Today, let's take a look at the Oscars 2025 Full Winner's List:
Best Film: Anora
Best Actor: Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
Best Actress: Mikey Madison for Anora
Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez
Best Director: Sean Baker for Anora
Best Cinematography: Lol Crawley for The Brutalist
Best Original Screenplay: Sean Baker for Anora
Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave
Best Original Score: Daniel Bloomberg for The Brutalist
Best Sound: Dune Part Two
Best Visual Effects: Dune Part Two
Best Original Song: El Mal in Emilia Perez
Best International Feature Film: I'm Still Here
Best Documentary Short Film: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Editing: Anora
Best Documentary Feature Film: No Other Land
Best Animated Film: Flow
Best Animated Short Film: In The Shadow of The Cypress
Best Costume Design: Paul Tazewell for Wicked
Best Makeup and Hair Styling: The Substance
Best Production Design: Wicked
Best Live Action Short Film: I'm Not a Robot
Conan O’Brien, a former late night TV staple turned podcasting impresario, hosted the Oscars for the first time, taking over from Jimmy Kimmel, who had emceed three previous shows. The ceremony also included a tribute to the James Bond franchise, which made headlines last month after Amazon MGM bought creative control of the series from the Broccoli family.
