Oscar 2025 Full Winners List: Who Won What; Anora Sweeps 5 And 'The Brutalist' Takes Home 3 Awards

New Delhi: The much-awaited and revered 97th Academy Awards were held on March 3, 2025 at Los Angeles. The biggest winner this year turned out to be Anora, sweeping off five out of the six Oscars it was nominated for, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay, followed by 'The Brutalist', which took home 3 awards respectively.

Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison took the top acting honors. Madison said, "I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today is really incredible.” She went on to pledge her support to the sex worker community, calling herself, “an ally."

“Acting is a very fragile profession. No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away. And I think that what makes this night most special is the awareness of that. And the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love," Brody, who had to hand his gum to his partner Georgina Chapman before taking the stage, said.

Today, let's take a look at the Oscars 2025 Full Winner's List:

Best Film: Anora

Best Actor: Adrien Brody for The Brutalist

Best Actress: Mikey Madison for Anora

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez

Best Director: Sean Baker for Anora

Best Cinematography: Lol Crawley for The Brutalist

Best Original Screenplay: Sean Baker for Anora

Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave

Best Original Score: Daniel Bloomberg for The Brutalist

Best Sound: Dune Part Two

Best Visual Effects: Dune Part Two

Best Original Song: El Mal in Emilia Perez

Best International Feature Film: I'm Still Here

Best Documentary Short Film: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Editing: Anora

Best Documentary Feature Film: No Other Land

Best Animated Film: Flow

Best Animated Short Film: In The Shadow of The Cypress

Best Costume Design: Paul Tazewell for Wicked

Best Makeup and Hair Styling: The Substance

Best Production Design: Wicked

Best Live Action Short Film: I'm Not a Robot

Conan O’Brien, a former late night TV staple turned podcasting impresario, hosted the Oscars for the first time, taking over from Jimmy Kimmel, who had emceed three previous shows. The ceremony also included a tribute to the James Bond franchise, which made headlines last month after Amazon MGM bought creative control of the series from the Broccoli family.

