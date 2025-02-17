Oscar-Nominated 'A Complete Unknown' Starring Timothée Chalamet Set To Release In India

New Delhi: Searchlight Pictures’ Academy Award-nominated film A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet as legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, is set to release in Indian cinemas on February 28, 2025. The highly anticipated biographical drama also features Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro, as it takes audiences on an evocative journey through the early years of one of the most influential artists in modern music history.

Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown chronicles Bob Dylan’s transformation from a young, aimless vagabond into a global cultural icon. The film paints an intimate portrait of his rise to fame, starting from when the 19-year-old Dylan, originally from Minnesota, arrives in the vibrant West Village of New York City. With his guitar in hand and an unshakable desire to revolutionize music, Dylan’s arrival marks the beginning of an era-defining journey.

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing music scene and the cultural upheaval of the early 1960s, the film showcases the tensions between personal growth and the external pressures that came with Dylan’s meteoric rise. As Dylan forms intimate relationships with key figures along his journey, he begins to grow restless with the traditional folk music movement. Rejecting the limitations placed on him, Dylan’s bold decision to embrace electric music becomes one of the most iconic and controversial moments in his career, reshaping both his own path and the course of music history.

Chalamet’s portrayal of the enigmatic and unpredictable artist is already generating significant buzz, with critics praising his nuanced performance in capturing Dylan’s complexity and brilliance. The film’s ensemble cast, including Norton, Fanning, and Barbaro, adds rich layers to the narrative, reflecting the personal and professional relationships that helped shape Dylan’s legacy.

The film will officially release in cinemas on February 28, 2025, bringing the powerful story of Bob Dylan’s early years to Indian audiences.