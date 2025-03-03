Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Makes Heads Turn In Pink Gown Covered In Thousands Of Crystals

Los Angeles: Singer-actor Ariana Grande left everyone in awe with her stunning red carpet look for Oscars 2025. She arrived at the Dolby Theatre wearing a flared-out nude corset with pale tulle netting attached.

The superstar singer and her stylist Mimi Cuttrell selected a blush pink Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture strapless bustier gown with a bodice that extended into a sculptural peplum waist. The design also featured a voluminous nude-coloured skirt covered in more than 190,000 sequins and rhinestones that complemented the sparkle of her blingy necklace, as per People.

According to the brand, the gown is enhanced with a clam basque inspired by an Alberto Giacometti lamp from the Maison archive.

This year's edition of The Academy Awards is extremely special for Ariana as she is up for best supporting actress for her performance as Glinda in "Wicked," which heads into the Oscars with 10 nominations, including best picture, as per Variety.

"I am so excited to be here," Grande said, "It's not something I ever dreamed of in my wildest dreams. The gift of my life was playing Glinda. So this part. I didn't let my mind go this far. You don't expect this thing. Doing the work is the gift. This is just such a surreal acknowledgement and cherry on top. To be included with so many actors and actresses I love so much. This whole circuit has been an amazing dream."