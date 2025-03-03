Advertisement
OSCARS 2025

Oscars 2025: 'El Mal' From 'Emilia Pérez' Wins For Best Original Song

Oscars 2025: The award was presented by Mick Jagger.

|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2025, 08:25 AM IST|Source: ANI
Oscars 2025: 'El Mal' From 'Emilia Pérez' Wins For Best Original Song Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: French composer duo Clement Ducol and Camille took home the original song award at the Oscars on Sunday for their track, 'El Mal', from the film 'Emilia Pérez'.

The song in Audiard's operatic drama is a three-minute tour de force for Saldana as lawyer Rita Castro, a fantasy in which she dances around a room filled with the rich and powerful, decrying the hypocrisy of those responsible for the murders of thousands of Mexicans during the drug wars, as per Variety.

The award was presented by Mick Jagger.

After thanking the audience and saying how pleased he was to present the award, he said, "Much as I love doing it, I wasn't the first choice to give this award out. The producer really wanted Bob Dylan. But Bob said, 'The best songs this year were obviously in the movie 'A Complete Unknown,'" Jagger said, imitating 83-year-old Dylan's deadpan. "Bob said, 'You should find somebody younger."

"El Mal" was one of two songs from the film that earned nominations; the other was "Mi Camino," a romantic ballad performed as a karaoke number by co-star Selena Gomez, also written by Camille and Ducol. 

 

