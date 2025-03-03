Advertisement
Oscars 2025: 'Flow' Bags Best Animated Feature Film Award

Prior to the Oscars, the film scored wins at the European Film Awards, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and Golden Globes.

|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2025, 08:28 AM IST|Source: ANI
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis' "Flow" won the Oscar for best animated feature at the 97th Academy Awards.

As per Variety, in the film, a biblical flood has submerged everything in its path, including Cat's home. There are no humans to be found anywhere, although their material legacy remains. Luckily for "Flow's" feline protagonist, it finds refuge on a boat full of other presumably homeless animals. Together, the group sets sail on the flood waters.

Represented internationally by animation experts at Paris-based Charades ("Mirai," "I Lost My Body," "Chicken for Linda!"), the movie had an impeccable festival run that kicked off at Cannes, where it world premiered in Un Certain Regard and went on to win awards at Annecy, Ottawa, Guadalajara, and Melbourne film fests.

The Oscar for Best Animated Short Film went to 'In the Shadow of the Cypress.' 

