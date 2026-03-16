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NewsEntertainmentMoviesOscars 2026 full winners list: One Battle After Another sweeps 6 awards, Michael B Jordan beats Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Sinners'
OSCARS 2026 AWARDS

Oscars 2026 full winners list: One Battle After Another sweeps 6 awards, Michael B Jordan beats Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Sinners'

Oscars 2026 awards: Ryan Coogler’s period horror Sinners was nominated with a record-breaking 16 nominations, the most ever received by a single film in Academy history but won in only 4 categories.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Oscars 2026 full winners list: One Battle After Another sweeps 6 awards, Michael B Jordan beats Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Sinners' Pic Courtesy: Twitter/X

Oscars 2026 awards: At the prestigious 98th Academy Awards ceremony, many unforgettable moments were created where the who's who of Hollywood came under one roof to make it a memorable affair. Michael B. Jordan took home his first-ever Oscar for his performance in 'Sinners' beating Leonardo DiCaprio among others in the race.

The Oscars 2026 took place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio won six awards while Ryan Coogler's Sinners took home four wins.

Let's take a look at the Oscars 2026 full list of winners: 

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Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a Dior & Bvlgari strapless white gown, presents 'Best International Feature' award alongside Spanish actor Javier Bardem

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

 

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

 

Michael B Jordan, Sinners - WINNER

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

 

Best International Feature Film

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sentimental Value (Norway) - WINNER

Sirat (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

 

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

 

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners - WINNER

 

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Train Dreams

 

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

 

Best Live Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers - WINNER

Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners - WINNER

Best Make-Up And Hairstyling

Frankenstein - WINNER

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

 

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons -  WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

 

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sinners

 

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

 

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners - WINNER

Train Dreams

 

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER

F1

Jurassic World: Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Sound

F1 - WINNER

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

 

Best Production Design

Frankenstein - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

 

Best Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Sentimental Value

Sinners

 

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop: Demon Hunters - WINNER

Little Amelie

Zootopia 2

 

Best Documentary Short Film

All The Empty Rooms - WINNER

Armed Only with a Camera

Children No More

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

 

Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin - WINNER

The Perfect Neighbor

 

Best Original Song

Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden: KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER

Sinners

Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams

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Ritika Handoo

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