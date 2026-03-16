Oscars 2026 full winners list: One Battle After Another sweeps 6 awards, Michael B Jordan beats Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Sinners'
Oscars 2026 awards: Ryan Coogler’s period horror Sinners was nominated with a record-breaking 16 nominations, the most ever received by a single film in Academy history but won in only 4 categories.
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Oscars 2026 awards: At the prestigious 98th Academy Awards ceremony, many unforgettable moments were created where the who's who of Hollywood came under one roof to make it a memorable affair. Michael B. Jordan took home his first-ever Oscar for his performance in 'Sinners' beating Leonardo DiCaprio among others in the race.
The Oscars 2026 took place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio won six awards while Ryan Coogler's Sinners took home four wins.
Let's take a look at the Oscars 2026 full list of winners:
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a Dior & Bvlgari strapless white gown, presents 'Best International Feature' award alongside Spanish actor Javier Bardem
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan, Sinners - WINNER
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best International Feature Film
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It Was Just an Accident (France)
Sentimental Value (Norway) - WINNER
Sirat (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners - WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Train Dreams
Best Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best Live Action Short Film
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers - WINNER
Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER
Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners - WINNER
Best Make-Up And Hairstyling
Frankenstein - WINNER
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons - WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners - WINNER
Train Dreams
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER
F1
Jurassic World: Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Best Sound
F1 - WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat
Best Production Design
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
KPop: Demon Hunters - WINNER
Little Amelie
Zootopia 2
Best Documentary Short Film
All The Empty Rooms - WINNER
Armed Only with a Camera
Children No More
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Documentary Feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me In the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr Nobody Against Putin - WINNER
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Original Song
Diane Warren: Relentless
Golden: KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
Sinners
Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams
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