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OSCARS 2027

Oscars dates finalised: Academy reveals schedule for 99th, 100th ceremonies in 2027, 2028

Oscars 2027: The most recent Oscars ceremony recorded 17.86 million viewers across ABC and Hulu, which was lower than the previous year's 19.7 million, according to the publication.

|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 09:14 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Oscars dates finalised: Academy reveals schedule for 99th, 100th ceremonies in 2027, 2028

Washington: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the dates for the 99th and 100th Academy Awards, according to Variety.

According to the publication, the 99th Oscars will be held on March 14, 2027, while the 100th Oscars will take place on March 5, 2028. Both ceremonies will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be broadcast live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET. The telecast will also be available in more than 200 regions worldwide.

These two editions will be the final Oscars ceremonies to air on ABC before the broadcast shifts to YouTube from 2029. The Academy has also confirmed that the event will move from the Dolby Theatre to the Peacock Theatre starting in 2029, where it will continue for the next decade.

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The announcement also comes at a time when ABC is expanding its major event lineup. The network is set to broadcast the Grammy Awards in February 2027 under a new long-term deal, along with Super Bowl LXI the same month, Variety said.

The most recent Oscars ceremony recorded 17.86 million viewers across ABC and Hulu, which was lower than the previous year's 19.7 million, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, the upcoming awards seasons are expected to see strong competition with several big films already in discussion.

The Academy has also shared key dates for the 2026-2027 awards season. The eligibility period will begin on January 1, 2026, and end on December 31, 2026. The nominations will be announced on January 21, 2027, followed by the final ceremony on March 14, 2027.

A host for the upcoming ceremonies has not yet been announced. 

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