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  • /Other Mommy trailer: Jessica Chastain's evil clone terrorises daughter in chilling horror film - Watch

Other Mommy trailer: Jessica Chastain's evil clone terrorises daughter in chilling horror film - Watch

Other Mommy trailer out: Jessica Chastain returns to the horror genre with Other Mommy, where an eight-year-old girl struggles to tell her real mother apart from a sinister clone. The spine-chilling trailer promises psychological scares and unsettling twists ahead of its October release.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 09:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 09:04 PM IST
Other Mommy trailer: Jessica Chastain's evil clone terrorises daughter in chilling horror film - Watch

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Other Mommy trailer: Jessica Chastain's evil clone terrorises daughter in chilling horror film - Watch
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